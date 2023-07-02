Kilmarnock's fixtures - What you said

Gordon: Best to get Old Firm early and get them by with start could've been easier.

Derek: It is now time for Derek [McInnes] to show his worth, I like him as a person and manager and like any "real" Killie fan want himself and the team to do well this season. Its his team now .Impressed with the signings so far so hopefully onwards and upwards.

Grant: Derek McInnes will put more of his stamp on the team this year, I expect us to be compact, well organised and tougher to beat, hopefully with a lot more threat going forward. Progress is the main thing to look for, hopefully be comfortably away from the relegation battle and at least fighting for a top six spot!