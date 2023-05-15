Mauricio Pochettino either "makes perfect sense" as the new boss of Chelsea or "has got a massive job on his hands".

Those are the respective views of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards and former Premier League defender Neil Taylor, who had contrasting perspectives on what the former Spurs boss will face at Stamford Bridge.

"I don't think there is a better time for Pochettino to take the Chelsea job," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "This is as low as Chelsea can go so he can start to build them back up.

"He should have time as well. Most Chelsea bosses are expected to get Champions League football but he could say that even getting into Europe would be a good step.

"It's an elite club with an elite manager and a talented group of players."

Taylor was less positive about the situation - not because of Pochettino, but rather the problems he will encounter in west London.

"Chelsea are a speedboat without a driver," he said. "Graham Potter is a good manager; Thomas Tuchel is a good manager, but they sent them off.

"Pochettino will have more problems to sort off the pitch before he can even get started on the pitch.

"The new owners have got things massively wrong, and they need someone above Pochettino to come in for the next 10 years and put something in place."

Did you know?

Chelsea are winless in six Premier League home games (D3 L3) for the first time since a run of 12 in April 1995, while the Blues have conceded twice in five of the last six such games.

After Saturday's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, Chelsea have conceded the opening goal in 15 of their 35 games in the Premier League this season; the Blues last conceded more opening goals in a single league campaign in 2010-11 (17).

Full discussion on Chelsea from 33'25 on BBC Sounds