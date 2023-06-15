From legend Larsson to Scheidt - your best & worst Celtic signings

We asked you to cast your mind back and tell us your best and worst Celtic signings from over the years.

Here's what you said...

Ray: The best signing was Henrik Larsson and the worst was Wayne Biggins.

Paddy: Shane Duffy was awful unfortunately, I had high hopes for him. James McCarthy was undoubtedly talented but has had terrible luck with injuries throughout his career. Jeremie Frimpong was a class act but we couldn't hold on to him when millions were offered.

Neal: Absolutely no doubt one of our greatest signings was Larsson, a legend and one of the best to grace the Hoops. We've been blessed with great strikers but he was world class. We've also signed some bad players in Stefan Scepovic, John Guidetti, Vasilis Barkas, Mohamed Bangura, Shane Duffy, Du Wei, Jonjoe Kenny and Diego Laxalt.

Benny: This is an easy one, our best signing was Larsson and our worst was Rafael Scheidt.

Jamie: Our worst signing was Duffy and our best was Paul McStay.

Frank: The worst signing would be Ian Andrews, the guy couldn’t catch a cold never mind a ball. The best during my lifetime, Larsson, need I say more?

Peter: The best signing was Larsson and the worst signing was Scheidt, from the sublime to the ridiculous. What more can you say!

Adam: My recollection is being at Murrayfield watching Celtic against Legia Warsaw, with Callum MacGregor running around and thinking ‘there's another one who isn't going to make it with us.’ I'm delighted he's proved me wrong year after year, he's been an absolute gem.

David: The best signing was Larsson by a country mile, for worst signings, there’s too many to choose from.

Brian: Undoubtedly the best midfielder we have ever had Lubomir Moravcik. Signed in 1998, he was a great passer of ball with both feet, I wondered if one day he’d come back as our manager.

Anon: One of the worst players ever - Rafael Felipe Scheidt. The surname says it all.