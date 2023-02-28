Moyes on injuries, Ings brace and facing Man Utd again in the FA Cup

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:

  • Danny Ings can't play because he is cup tied, while Vladimir Coufal and Lukasz Fabianski are out with heel and cheekbone injuries respectively.

  • On Fabianski, Moyes said: "We haven't got everything sorted in terms of whether we're getting it operated on or letting it heal itself."

  • Moyes hopes his side can build on the win over Nottingham Forest and said: "We've got a good mood around the camp."

  • He said Ings' brace "is great for him and great for us, and now we want him to maintain that".

  • On whether it is a good time to play Manchester United after their Carabao Cup win, he said: "I don't know about that. They've got a good group of players but we feel we're improving and hopefully we can put on a good show."

  • Moyes said recent FA Cup draws haven't been kind to the Hammers: "We've drawn them something like three out of four years away from home in a cup competition."