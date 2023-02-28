Moyes on injuries, Ings brace and facing Man Utd again in the FA Cup
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester United on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:
Danny Ings can't play because he is cup tied, while Vladimir Coufal and Lukasz Fabianski are out with heel and cheekbone injuries respectively.
On Fabianski, Moyes said: "We haven't got everything sorted in terms of whether we're getting it operated on or letting it heal itself."
Moyes hopes his side can build on the win over Nottingham Forest and said: "We've got a good mood around the camp."
He said Ings' brace "is great for him and great for us, and now we want him to maintain that".
On whether it is a good time to play Manchester United after their Carabao Cup win, he said: "I don't know about that. They've got a good group of players but we feel we're improving and hopefully we can put on a good show."
Moyes said recent FA Cup draws haven't been kind to the Hammers: "We've drawn them something like three out of four years away from home in a cup competition."