Your Nottingham Forest cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Ryan Yates got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Rich: Stuart Pearce is the ultimate Forest cult hero. He embodied everything we love about the club, its spirit and the late Clough era. He was a classic football warrior who scored more than a left-back is entitled to.

Gregg: Cult hero - John Robertson. A player who has no history except at Forest and is absolutely synonymous with the glory days under Clough. Laughed at for being short and stocky and smoking in the toilets before games by opposing fans, but turned every full-back he played against into a peripheral figure in any match.

John: Cult hero - of the current and recent players I’d agree with fan writer Ben Dore that it’s Ryan Yates, but overall it has to be Joe Baker.