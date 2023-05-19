Newcastle need one win from their final two Premier League matches to secure Champions League qualification for next season - but Telegraph football writer Luke Edwards believes manager Eddie Howe will not be letting anyone at the club get too far ahead of themselves.

Speaking after Thursday's 4-1 win over Brighton, Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "We've been trying to get him to talk about the Champions League for about three months now and he steadfastly won't.

"But that sums up why he's such a good manager for this football club because he is so calm, considered, astute and he won't let anybody get carried away.

"I have to praise the supporters as well. I've been in stadiums where the fans have got nervous and the team have felt that anxiety, but the supporters stayed with the team, the noise didn't subside and that helped Newcastle repel a period of Brighton pressure."

Listen to more analysis here