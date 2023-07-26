Erik ten Hag was "disappointed" by Manchester United's performance in their 3-1 defeat by Wrexham, despite naming a very youthful side for the pre-season friendly in California.

United were 2-1 down at the break before Dan Gore was sent off early in the second half, the League Two side adding a third before the end.

Ten Hag told MUTV, external he hoped his youngsters would learn from the display.

"We're disappointed with ourselves," he said. "The way we played in the first half was a little bit erratic.

"We have some other objectives that were not [just] the result, but with young players we have to learn from it. I'm sure they will do."

The Dutchman was able to take some positives, with defender Jonny Evans the only player with significant first-team experience who featured.

"This is men's football and it is really good that they have this experience," added Ten Hag.

"It definitely is [physical] in the Premier League, so our players have to get used to it. You don't get this in youth football.

"It is a learning moment and as Manchester United players, you have to deal with it."