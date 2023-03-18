Motherwell 2-4 Rangers: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

Michael Beale will leave Fir Park with positives as his side continue to rebuild momentum on the pitch after last month's Viaplay Cup final disappointment.

The Rangers boss has won all his first eight away Premiership games, becoming the first manager to do so in over 12 years, but he will be striving for more from his players after another performance which fluctuated throughout the 90 minutes.

The visitors struggled to break down their hosts during the first period, with James Tavernier's 23rd-minute equaliser coming from their first shot on target.

The Ibrox side's character to respond has to be lauded, but they have made games unnecessarily difficult for themselves by losing the first goal on too many occasions.