Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is back in training after playing no part in Ghana's draw with Angola on Monday.

Full-back Kieran Tierney has recovered from a calf injury but a back issue could keep William Saliba sidelined.

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is out after injuring his ankle during Italy's win over Malta on Sunday.

Defender Max Wober is sidelined by a thigh strain, while Tyler Adams may not feature again this season after having hamstring surgery.

Centre-back Liam Cooper made his comeback from injury as a substitute for Scotland during their momentous win over Spain.

