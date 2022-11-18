F﻿ive years ago today, Leigh Griffiths scored a spectacular free-kick in Dingwall to stretch Celtic's lead at the Scottish Premiership summit to six points and extend their unbeaten league run to 64 games.

O﻿n a bitterly cold November afternoon at the Global Energy Stadium, substitute Griffiths fired the affair in Celtic's favour, much to the delight of manager Brendan Rodgers.

T﻿he sizzling free-kick ensured that the unbeaten British record Celtic were continuously adding to, didn't have it's first blank in it.

A﻿ll good things must come to an end, though, and after 69 consecutive league games without defeat, Hearts emphatically ended the run with a 4-0 trouncing of Rodgers' side in December.