Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

In April 2018, Wolves headed to promotion rivals Cardiff looking to take a massive step towards the Premier League.

Wolves were winning 1-0 in added time, yet unbelievable drama was about to unfold as two penalties would be awarded by Mike Dean. The first penalty was taken by Gary Madine; John Ruddy dived low to his left, brilliantly pushing the ball behind for a corner.

Within seconds another penalty was given, only for Junior Hoilett to strike this one against the crossbar, resulting in pandemonium on the field and in the stands as the whistle blew.

Ruddy later revealed that had he been able to remember his research on Madine’s penalties, he might have dived to the right and not made that crucial save. Wolves were promoted to the Premier League eight days later.

