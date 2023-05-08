Following another costly error that led to a goal against West Ham United on Sunday - his fourth of the season - we asked you for your say on David de Gea's Manchester United future.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Nick: He makes one mistake in a game and everybody's on his back. We've got 10 other players to save the game and guess what? They failed yet again.

David: De Gea has been superb, but he is really poor with his feet - making too many mistakes - and has also become prone to the odd gaff with his hands. Time for new blood.

Dave: De Gea makes a mistake and there's uproar. Manchester United are in the top four because of De Gea, not in spite of him.

Allan: Been a good servant but making costly errors and can't adapt to passing the ball out. Time to go I'm afraid.

John: De Gea has struggled because of the never-ending changes in central defenders playing in front of him. He's still one of the best shot stoppers in the Premier League - good for another couple of years at least.

James: When you are one of the highest-paid keepers in the world it shouldn't be too much of an ask to actually make some simple saves and be able to kick a football. Get rid. Hasn't been the same since Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain the the world cup years ago. Costs too many games. Go, please go.