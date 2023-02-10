Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Gunners boss:

He is "delighted" with Gabriel Martinelli signing a new contract and is confident Bukayo Saka and William Saliba will do the same, but said "these things take some time".

Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Jesus are "closer but not ready to contribute yet".

He said knowing Jesus' return date is "too far off" but added the forward is "pushing everybody and doing really well".

He is taking the positives from back-to-back defeats and said "it brings a lot of opportunities and the reaction of the team has been superb".

The upcoming game against Manchester City won't affect his team selection and said "our only focus is on Brentford".

On the Bees, he said: "We are going to have to be really good to beat them."

