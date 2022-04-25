Gabriel Jesus: The David Moyes of Manchester City

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Gabriel Jesus. One of the smiliest, friendliest men in that Manchester City dressing room. A man with a soft handshake to greet you for a post-match interview.

He's a man who I liken to David Moyes at Manchester United.

Moyes had the impossible job being Sir Alex Ferguson's replacement - Manchester United's greatest-ever manager. Gabriel Jesus had the impossible task of following Sergio Aguero - Manchester City's greatest ever goalscorer.

The comparisons are harsh. They are different players. Jesus poses greater versatility - from the number nine role to out wide right or left. Aguero was just an out-and-out goalscorer.

"Everyone thinks about the goals here, and I think about the goals as well," he told BBC Radio Manchester. "I’m a striker. I try to score goals."

"He [Aguero] was a legend. He won a lot in this club. For me he’s one of the legends, one of the big players in City history.

"I come to try to help the club, help my team-mates, I’ve had a good impact, some moments I drop, but I try to work hard every day to become a big player."

Jesus netted his first Premier League hat-trick against Watford on Saturday, more than doubling his league goal tally for the season.

"Sometimes you play so good and you don’t score and sometimes it’s like this," he said. "You have the chances and you score all the chances you have. It was my day.

"I’m here to help with the goals but sometimes with the assists and passes."

If Jesus can keep his goalscoring boots on, it'll not come at a better time for Manchester City. The Blues have a big game against Real Madrid on Tuesday in their Champions League semi-final first leg - a game Jesus says means "everything".

"Now is the best moment of the season," he added. "When you decide the games and win the trophies. That’s what football is. We want to stay there, to arrive at the end of the season fighting for all the trophies."