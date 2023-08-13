Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic - analysis

BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Celtic negotiated a tricky first away day in their Scottish Premiership defence at Pittodrie.

After some uncomfortable first-half moments, Celtic sent on Reo Hatate and Stephen Welsh in place of David Turnbull and Cameron Carter-Vickers for the second period and had more control of the play.

However, Hatate soon limped off, giving summer signing Odin Thiago Holm a run out for the final 20 minutes, with Yang Hyun-jun making an impact as Liel Abada's replacement and assisting Matt O'Riley's goal.