Brighton success 'gone beyond my expectations' - Veltman

Joel Veltman says he is ready for a "crazy" 2023-24 season after committing the next two years of his career to Brighton.

The 31-year-old extended his deal at Amex Stadium on Monday and told the club website, external he is relishing returning to action later this month.

"We are going to play on Thursdays and Sundays, so the programme will be even crazier," he said.

"The gaffer has already said we need a big squad and for everyone to be on the same page and ready to go because nobody is going to play 60-odd games in the season.

"It’s going to be intense but really nice because if you win on Thursday and then on Sunday you get into a bit of a rhythm and that can make the team stronger. It can be an amazing journey."

Veltman has Champions League experience from his time at Ajax but he accepts European football was not on his agenda when he joined Albion in 2020.

"I remember speaking to Davy Propper about the club and he said Brighton was a lovely city," he added.

"But then we improved as a team, in the way we have played and the results. I knew the way the club was going, but I couldn’t have imagined us to grow as much as we have.

"It’s gone beyond my expectations."