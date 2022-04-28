Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford face Manchester United on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer should both be available after missing the draw with Tottenham.

Ethan Pinnock will not feature but Frank hopes he will be back for the Southampton game.

Frank said Pinnock has been one of Brentford's unsung heroes this season: "There are a lot of others, but he is our rock."

Along with Mathias Jorgensen being out for the season, Frank Onyeka faces a race to feature in the remaining four games.

On Christian Eriksen potentially staying on, he said: "We have spoken to him but nothing will be sorted before the end of the season."

On reaching the usually significant 40-point mark, Frank said: "I am familiar with that. I know it, definitely. It was never a target before the season."

On the 3-1 defeat by United earlier in the season, Frank said: "I think we played a fantastic first half and should have been two goals up. We couldn't quite keep it up in the second half."

When asked about Old Trafford's fear factor, Frank said: "That depends on the form of the team. It's more difficult to play at Anfield or the Etihad at the moment."

Follow Thursday's Premier League manager news conferences