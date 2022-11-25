C﻿eltic centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers was an unused substitute for a second game running as United States drew 0-0 with England in World Cup Group B.

H﻿aving also drawn their opener 1-1 with Wales, Gregg Berhalter's side must beat Iran on Monday to progress to the round of 16 knockout stage.

The USA head coach again preferred the pairing of Nashville's Walker Zimmerman and Fulham veteran Tim Ream at the heart of his four-man defence as Carter-Vickers is left waiting for his 12th cap.

A﻿nd the pairing was rarely troubled by the England strike force led by Harry Kane.

