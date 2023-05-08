We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Wolves and Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

Ashley: A hard-fought win, but we're still lacking that clinical finisher in the final third. Happy to see Pedro Neto getting more minutes. We need to sign Diego Costa for another year or two. His determination and willingness to fight for this football club is exceptional, we should repay that with a new contract. His goals will come!

Malcolm: A good team performance after the Brighton surrender. Scoring chances were limited but Costa and Matheus Cunha continue to develop a good partnership and Neto is getting back to his best. Toti gets better with every game and Craig Dawson brought all his experience to the match to ensure we got the vital three points. Julen Lopetegui has done a magnificent job.

Matt: Great win and a good performance. Some strange substitutions that put us under more pressure, but the squad is still unbalanced. Hopefully that can be rectified in the summer.

Peter: Lopetegui has saved Wolves from relegation after taking over the team when they were adrift at the bottom of the table. If the winter signings were his choices, even more credit to him. He benefited from the winter break but, at the end of the season, his achievement must rank as one of the very finest by any manager in the Premier League.

Aston Villa fans

Martyn: Wolves are a bit of a bogey team and Unai Emery also got his tactics wrong. Leaving Leander Dendonker out was a mistake and we got bossed in midfield. Bertrand Traore went missing. Wolves’ high press had our defence in all sorts of trouble. Mings mistimed his header for the goal and then missed an open goal. Europa League football has now gone and a massive clearout is needed.

Keith: I thought Villa were slightly the better team but we must take our chances - because that wins you games. We must get something out of the next three matches if we want European football next season. Hopefully in the summer we can add a prolific goalscorer as I don't think Ollie Watkins is the answer. He needs to play out wide and be a provider.

Andy: Disappointed as I am that Europe is unlikely now for next season, our performances since the immense victory over Newcastle expose the reality that we must invest smartly this summer. Defence and possession are our stronger points, but we do need to boost significantly our ability to create more chances, and to take them. Wolves reinforced this.

Gemma: Tiny blip in what has been the most brilliant run. We’re unrecognisable since Unai arrived and Steven Gerrard left. Everyone needs to stop getting carried away with the Wolves defeat.