There have been "a lot of positives" in Bournemouth's last three performances, says boss Gary O'Neil, but he accepts it is vital they start picking up more points.

Home draws with Nottingham Forest and high-flying Newcastle sandwiched a narrow defeat at Brighton to leave the Cherries 19th in the Premier League table.

A trip to in-form Wolves awaits on Saturday and O'Neil is hoping the "fine margins" work for them at Molineux.

"Of course, only two points from three games is disappointing, but look how close we were to getting seven," he said. "We have had a real focus this week on keeping performance levels where they are, improving them still and then turning fine margins in our favour."

Only a goal-line clearance from Kieran Trippier prevented a Cherries victory over Newcastle last Saturday but O'Neil feels there are lots of small elements that could fall their way.

"Of course, there is some luck," he said, "but we need to take our chances and be more clinical with the final ball.

"Then, at the other end, we have to make sure we tidy up on a few things to keep the ball out of our goal. There is a lot of work to be done but we're looking forward to a game against a side [in Wolves] that has turned the corner."