Lewis Dunk feels Brighton are capable of "beating anyone" as they head into the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday.

Speaking on BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast, the Brighton captain says they can go into the match "confident" after their 2-1 win over Chelsea.

"Any team we come up against the next step is killing games off when we have the chances," said Dunk.

"I think that's the next step we've got to make to make games more comfortable and winning in easier ways.

"We're going to go there confident off the back of this [Chelsea win] and as I've said we can beat anyone."

Dunk says Brighton must play "the game and not the occasion" against United.

"The hard work goes unseen," he added.

"The hard work on the training pitch day in, day out. I think if everyone came and watched training, you'd understand why we can do some of the things we do out there.

"I think some people deal with bigger occasions better than others.

"Obviously we've got Wells and Milano who've played in massive games. Billy Gilmour in the Champions League final. Mac- Allister who played the World Cup final and won it. We've got people who have played the big occasions."

