With summer signing Rasmus Hojlund not yet fully fit, Marcus Rashford was employed as a central striker in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday.

Rashford had four efforts at goal, the joint-most in the United side along with Alejandro Garnacho. However, of the team that started, only Mason Mount (30) had fewer touches than Rashford's 38.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast, United fan Jamie Blood said: "Rashford should not be the centre-forward, he should not be running the line. You're taking away the most prominent left-sided player and he's not as good up top.

"He's not going to run the line, he's not going to put the press on, he's not going to dictate play from a number nine position. Sancho probably would more, probably Garnacho would as well.

"I just feel like that isn't working. We're not the same team when he [Rashford] is up front. It's like when Luke Shaw is at centre-half [because] we miss him at left-back so much."

