Manchester City have lost just one of their last 31 Premier League games against Newcastle (W25 D5), going down 2-1 at St. James' Park in January 2019.

Newcastle have never won in 18 Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium (D2 L16), with their last away league win against Man City at Maine Road in September 2000. It's the most any team has played at a specific venue without ever winning in Premier League history.

Following their 5-1 win over Aston Villa, Newcastle are looking to win both of their opening two games to a Premier League campaign for the first time since 1997-98.

Erling Haaland has scored 38 goals in 36 Premier League appearances, netting twice in Man City's opening day victory against Burnley.