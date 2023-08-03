Atalanta "saw Manchester United coming" in negotiations for striker Rasmus Hojlund, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who believes the Red Devils have been overcharged for the Denmark striker.

"United belligerently said they would not pay more than £60m for him, that they would strike a hard bargain," Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Then they agree a fee of £72m? Yet again they have somehow managed to overpay for a transfer target."

Edwards also expressed his concern about how good Hojlund is - cheekily suggesting United had got their Scandinavian strikers mixed up.

"His name sounds a bit like Haaland and he does have blond hair," he said. "It's a bit like when a supermarket does a similar-named own product to a fancy, branded one.

"He is really young and it is an interesting transfer, so perhaps I am being unfair.

"Atalanta are laughing though. He only scored nine goals last season after they signed him for £10m in 2022.

"There will be a lot of expectation on him as the main striker at Manchester United and he needs to get off to a good start."