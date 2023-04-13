Frank Lampard after Chelsea lost the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid: "We have to believe. I have to be the first one to believe this is possible. The fans will (believe). They will come and support us.

"It's a big challenge of course against a team of the quality of Real Madrid. The door is open and it's up to us if we want to kick it open further.

"We're realistic, 2-0 down against Real Madrid. I've been involved in games that change. We're in a different place now, maybe that's a good thing, and we want to change the tone, change the story."

On Chelsea's performance: "Mixed emotions about the game. For a period with 11 men, we were in the game and we had some chances.

"We can utilise our strengths better, especially with the wing-backs, we can be more urgent. Those are things for myself and the staff and the players to work on. I saw opportunity there that we didn't quite take.

"The spirit was great at the end of the game - they gave everything in that final part of the game. Ten men for half an hour. It's a difficult night and I see the lads are disappointed.

"It'll be different next week. We're not favourites. We weren't favourites yesterday, we're not favourites today.

"The possibilities are ours if we can take them."