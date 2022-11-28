Michael Beale has only had 22 games as a manager at QPR.

That's right, 22. He's won nine, drawn five and lost eight.

However, he’s been involved in coaching for two decades.

The Londoner’s playing career ended at the age of 21. And after investing in a futsal facility in a Bromley church hall, he was involved with the Chelsea and Liverpool academies as a coach and also had a short spell as assistant at Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

Steven Gerrard them took him to Rangers as a coach, where they stopped Celtic’s run to 10 titles in a row in 2020-21 with an unbeaten league campaign, after two trophy-less seasons prior to that.

Can he recapture the magic of that 2020-21 season?