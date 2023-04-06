Cristian Stellini has responded to pundits who criticised Harry Kane after Tottenham's draw against Everton.

Kane fell to the ground after a clash with Abdoulaye Doucoure, with the Toffees midfielder subsequently sent off.

The Spurs interim boss is unimpressed with those who suggested his leading goalscorer exaggerated the contact.

"I think it's strange that some ex-players said something wrong about Harry," Stellini said. "They know the difference between seeing something in slow motion and living it in real motion.

"Also, the Everton manager [Sean Dyche] said it was a clear red card. Perhaps they respect Harry but they don't respect Tottenham."