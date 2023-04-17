Former Nottingham Forest player Martin O'Neill feels that manager Steve Cooper has to "have faith" in what he's doing.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast O'Neill, who also had a brief spell managing the club in 2019, said: "It's hard. Every single week you lose another game and it's hard.

"Then you start to get concerned that the messages you're sending out to the players are the wrong ones, you've got to be really strong and have faith in what you're doing.

"I think he [Steve Cooper] has done that, he's a very popular manager with the Forest fans and they have seemed to not turn against him."

Following defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, the Reds are now winless in the league since a 1-0 victory over Leeds on 5 February, and O'Neill believes they will have to dig a result out to give themselves a chance of staying up.

"As we all know we are in the results business and 10-11 games without a win, that's a very long time to go without winning," said the former Republic of Ireland manager.

"When you've gone 10 games without a win sometimes it doesn't matter who you are playing, you just have to find some points from somewhere.

"I heard someone saying you might need three wins now out of seven [to escape relegation]. But, you might not now because teams are not picking up points.

"It's just getting a result, digging out a result and getting a little bit of luck along the way, and Forest didn't get much of it yesterday."