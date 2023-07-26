Rob Staton, BBC Radio Sheffield

The big topic for Sheffield United at the moment is the future of Iliman Ndiaye.

Will he stay or will he go?

It genuinely feels like it could go either way. There’s real encouragement to see him featuring in friendly games and being so engaged with the team. It points to a potential happy ending for player, club and fans in the form of a new contract.

Until it is signed off and announced though, there is going to be that lingering threat that boyhood club Marseille might still yet convince him to move to the south of France.

It seems clear, though, that Ndiaye is happy. The Premier League is still the place to be despite the massive amounts of cash being thrown around in the Middle East. The Blades have been so good for the young Senegal star and he has repaid them with scintillating performances.

A new deal that rewards Ndiaye, keeps him at Bramall Lane (at least for this season) and gives him the stage to perform in the best league in the world would be the best bit of recruitment for United all summer.