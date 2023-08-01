New Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk feels Trent Alexander-Arnold will "benefit" from being named deputy skipper as he makes a "transition of becoming a big leader" for the club.

Van Dijk was announced as Jordan Henderson's successor on Monday, with 24-year-old Alexander-Arnold replacing the departed James Milner as the captain's deputy.

“I think he’s in a phase now where he has to make that transition of becoming a big leader for the football club," said Van Dijk.

"I think he will make those steps. And with the help obviously of myself and the others, Robbo, Ali, Mo, obviously the manager, he can make the next step.

“I think to give that responsibility to him could definitely even more benefit him as well. So it’s a very good choice. Obviously the others as well, they are as important and we all have to make sure that we take the responsibility.”