Former Everton and Rangers winger Trevor Steven says the late Walter Smith brought a "personal" style to management.

Smith - who managed the Toffees from 1998 to 2002 - died on Tuesday at the age of 73.

"I had seven years in all with Walter," said Steven. "After Everton I joined Rangers in 1989 and he was assistant manager. Within 18 months he was given the Rangers job. He filled Graeme Souness' shoes and some.

"He was completely different to Graeme. Graeme was quite abrasive back then. Walter was a gentle giant.

"Rangers as a club speaks for itself but you need someone to relay that message to players of the highest level in other countries in order to allow those deals to come.

"We couldn't believe it when Walter disappeared for a couple of days, came back and he had Paul Gascoigne with him. How on earth does that happen?

"Walter and Gazza apparently hit it off in Rome immediately and that was it. At Rangers if you asked anybody who watched him regularly, Gascoigne played the best, most consistent and most dynamic football of his career week in, week out.

"That is because he was a happy lad. The happiness came from how he was treated by the management and that was Walter Smith. It's right to say Walter has a man management style but he had a personal style as well."