Questions for Lage on goals, starters and Neto fitness

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

A week on from the Villa Park heist, Bruno Lage may well still be in his usual bouncy form for his news conference today, and can point to a run of four wins in five league games as evidence that Wolves are now adding results to their potential.

There should be confidence in advance of their visit to Leeds, but it might also be that some of the conversation today addresses what was going on before Wolves’ final surge last Saturday, as they had seemed to fade after falling behind.

Aside from that goalscoring burst, Wolves remain light on goals this season.

Lage has more options this weekend and is likely to be asked to discuss them, even if obviously reluctant to give away his plans.

Francisco Trincao is available, Hwang Hee-chan received excitable early reviews. It would be a shock, of course, if Raul Jimenez did not start at Elland Road, but in last weekend’s climax Daniel Podence made a strong case that he should too.

Lage has spoken several times of his liking for Leander Dendoncker’s running from midfield. And then there is Adama Traore, arguably the Premier League’s most thrilling runner, but how do those thrills become goals?

The words from Lage that would probably bring supporters most cheer at the moment would be news of a return to fitness for Pedro Neto and Jonny.