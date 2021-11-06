Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche to BBC Sport: “The lads worked terrifically hard. They’re a top side. They were all over us in the first half. We hung in there really, great saves by Nick Pope.

“We felt the game might calm slightly and we found better moments in the second half.

“When you come to these clubs and they’re flying like they are, you might need your keeper to play well. He was fantastic.

"I can’t credit Chelsea enough. They’re a top outfit. You stay in it for a chance.”

On whether their first win last weekend helped: "They weren't getting a lot of rewards for decent performances. They got the reward and they come here and the mentality was on show today.

"It’s important to get these points. Nobody gives you a chance at these clubs."