West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, West Ham took an early lead at London Stadium when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson - under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna - flapped at Pablo Fornals' corner and helped the ball into his own goalPublished14 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Liverpool equalised just before the break, but Fornals made it 2-1 after 67 minutes when he was slipped through on goal and Alisson was unable to keep out his low shotImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The ground exploded into deafening noise when Kurt Zouma added a third for the Hammers, heading home Jarrod Bowen's cornerImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, A late goal from Divock Origi wasn't enough to pull it back for Liverpool and four wins in a row for David Moyes' side took them above the Reds into third position