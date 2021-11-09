BBC Sport

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: In pictures

West Ham took an early lead at London Stadium when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson - under pressure from Angelo Ogbonna - flapped at Pablo Fornals' corner and helped the ball into his own goal

Liverpool equalised just before the break, but Fornals made it 2-1 after 67 minutes when he was slipped through on goal and Alisson was unable to keep out his low shot

The ground exploded into deafening noise when Kurt Zouma added a third for the Hammers, heading home Jarrod Bowen's corner

A late goal from Divock Origi wasn't enough to pull it back for Liverpool and four wins in a row for David Moyes' side took them above the Reds into third position