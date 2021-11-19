How does Liverpool's season compare with 2020-21?

We're over a quarter of the way through the Premier League campaign already with 11 games played, but how are Liverpool doing compared with this point last season?

The Reds finished third last season and things are looking similar this time round with just two points fewer than they had after 11 matches in 2020-21.

And we want to know how you're feeling about Liverpool as we exit the third international break of the campaign and enter the extremely busy run-up to the festive period in the league.

Do you think Jurgen Klopp's side will finish higher or lower than in 2020-21?

