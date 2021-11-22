Wolves 1-0 West Ham: The pick of the stats
Wolverhampton Wanderers have won three consecutive top-flight home games for the first time since November 1980.
West Ham failed to score in a Premier League match for just the second time this season, previously doing so in a 0-0 draw at Southampton in September.
Wolves have now won five of their past seven Premier League games (drawn one, lost one), more than they had in their previous 18 in the competition (won four, drawn three, lost 11).