City's dynasty ends with Hammer blow

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Former City goalkeeper David James turned to me at full-time and said: "If you're going to go out of the cup, do it in the final". Truth is, the Blues didn't deserve to be in the final.

If one team deserved to go through it probably was City. More possession, more shots, but largely the final product lacked. What Alphonse Areola saved was straight at him, and world-class players like Kevin De Bruyne fell short.

So when it went to penalties it was no great surprise and West Ham were clinical.

But what a run it's been. Five years and one day since they last lost a League Cup tie - and after four consecutive trophies it had to end one day.