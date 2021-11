Goalscorer Son Heung-min was your man of the match in our Player Rater after Tottenham edged a chaotic Europa Conference League tie against Vitesse.

Spurs went 3-0 up before being reduced to 10 men, while the Dutch side ended the match with nine, but Antonio Conte's side hung on to win 3-2 and move to second in their group.

Standout performer Son scored the first goal after 14 minutes.

Read the match report and see how all the players rated