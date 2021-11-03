Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their top 10s again.

This week the subject matter is Premier League debuts, so which player do they think can claim they had the best opening game in the top flight?

Three Manchester United names make the top 10, with Marcus Rashford ranking highest courtesy of scoring twice and creating another goal in a 3-2 win over Arsenal in 2016.

Shearer said: "There's pressure wherever you go and certainly when making your debut. Playing for such a huge club, obviously people were aware of this talent coming through and so to do that on his debut is very, very special for someone so young at that size of club."

Ruud Van Nistelrooy's debut double against Fulham in 2001 also makes the list, as does Cristiano Ronaldo's opening display of flicks and tricks for the club against Bolton in 2003.

Richards said: "It was because George Best said something along the lines of it was the best debut he had ever seen. If he's saying that about you, you must have done something right."

