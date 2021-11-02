Tuesday talking point: Watford are far from done yet

Matt Rowson, BHaPPY blog, external

As the Hornets’ results have ricocheted around over the last fortnight, supporters have similarly bounced from despair to delight and then back again.

Assessment of our prospects has been just as volatile; the only fair summary at present would be that there are clearly issues for Claudio Ranieri to address, but that we’re far from done yet.

A particular challenge is in dealing with a pressing opponent.

Southampton at the weekend scored a fine opener and were then able to restrict the threat they faced from a side missing the quick mind and feet of the departed Will Hughes in front of the defence and unable to play their way past the press. Also missing these days is the formidable presence of Troy Deeney up front, who once provided a more direct out-ball.

As a footnote from Saturday’s defeat, however, Ashley Fletcher - one of the less prominent of the summer recruits - suggested that he might have more of a role to play than anticipated.

Awkward and ungainly, he’s less elegant than many of his rivals for an attacking role but was the first to unsettle a Saints defence by providing physicality and a target. It would not be surprising to see him retain at least a place on the bench in coming weeks as a different option – an agent of chaos.