Mixed feelings on Emery

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

It's only social media, but there are plenty of Arsenal fans who are pouring a bucket of cold water on Newcastle supporters getting excited about the prospect of Unai Emery as their new manager.

There is still work to do on a deal, with Emery's contract at Villarreal due to run until the summer of 2023, but Newcastle's new owners hope they can get it done before Saturday's trip to Brighton.

The Spanish club might not be too pleased that the news has broken in advance of their Champions League game at home to Young Boys tonight.

But the move has delighted many Newcastle fans, who have been waiting patiently for a new manager and are shrugging off questions from Gunners supporters about whether Emery would be good in a relegation battle.

The 49-year-old won the Europa League title last season after his side beat Manchester United in the final on penalties.