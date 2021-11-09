Crystal Palace v Wolves: In pictures

Crystal Palace v Wolves: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, After a goalless first half, Wilfried Zaha latched on to James McArthur's through ball and slotted it past Jose Sa from a tight angle to give Palace the leadPublished15 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Zaha's celebrations were cut short when the offside flag was raised - but VAR intervened to award the goal and celebrations resumedImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Conor Gallagher doubled the Eagles' lead when his goal-bound effort took a heavy deflection off Wolves defender Conor Coady on its way into the Wolves netImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Patrick Vieira and Palace remain unbeaten at Selhurst Park in the league this season - and the win over Wolves also stretches their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches