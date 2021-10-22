Southampton v Burnley: Team news
Southampton welcome back forward Che Adams, who missed the win against Leeds after suffering a minor muscle problem playing for Scotland.
James Ward-Prowse serves the second game of a three-match ban, while Jack Stephens is a long-term absentee.
Burnley will monitor the fitness of captain Ben Mee, who could come back into contention after missing their last fixture because of Covid-19.
The Clarets will also assess injury doubts Matej Vydra and Charlie Taylor.
