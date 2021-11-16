"Scoring for you country never gets old."

Tottenham's Harry Kane scored four goals for England in the 10-0 hammering of San Marino that sealed a place at the 2022 World Cup.

It was a night of records and landmarks for the Three Lions captain. He has scored 16 goals for his country in 2021 - four more than any other England player has managed in a calendar year.

He also became the first to score a hat-trick in successive games for England since Dixie Dean in 1927, and the first to score four since Ian Wright, also against San Marino, in 1993.

"I'm obviously delighted with the win, delighted with the 10 goals as a team and whenever you score a goal as a striker it’s always a fantastic feeling. It was nice to get the four tonight," Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live after Monday's game.

"You have to respect whoever you play against. Every opportunity you get to wear the shirt you are always proud - and scoring for your country never gets old."

