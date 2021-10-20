Chelsea 4-0 Malmo: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel talking to BT Sport: "We wanted three points and wanted them deserved and we got both of those.

"We played to huge intensity, we demanded this from us and we played an excellent game until it was 4-0. We are very happy."

On injuries to Lukaku and Werner: "We have a twist of the ankle for Romelu, and muscle injury and hamstring for Timo, so they will be some days out I guess.

"Normally we are in a good place injury wise, only Christian Pulisic is out, but we miss everybody. We have a lot of games, lot of competitions, so now we have to deal and find solutions, no excuses.

"The two were in good shape, they are dangerous and can create and score so now we need to find solutions and guys who waited for their chance need to step up and score. The race is on, the guys who start against Norwich have our trust and we will try to find new solutions.

'We have won games before with Werner and Lukaku, we don't want these problems too often but it happens during a season."