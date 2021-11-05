'Conte will make Spurs players better'

Antonio Conte will get the best out of Tottenham's players, says Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur.

"It’s great to have him back. I’m looking forward to his first real press conference where he says his players must be ready to suffer - a line he always used at Chelsea," said Terreur.

"He’s a manager that gets things right straight away. He did it at Inter, back in the days at Juventus, he did it at Chelsea.

"I really like to see those battles between the top managers again.

"Conte gives colour to the game in the way he plays football and the way he changes teams, but also the way he is on the touchline and his passion. He will make players better."

