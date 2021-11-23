Thiago on injury issues, Liverpool ambitions and Barcelona links

Thiago said he’s "changed some things" in an effort to put the injury issues that have hampered his Liverpool career so far behind him. He said the weekend win over Arsenal provided the team with a “boost of energy” after defeat by West Ham before the international break;

A two-time Champions League winner, Thiago said it's tough to progress through the competition when you’re playing against the best teams and players in the world. When asked if the Reds can win the tournament for a seventh time, Thiago added that when the team "are in our best mood, we can achieve anything";

English sides have won two of the past three Champions Leagues and Thiago said every country "has their moment". He added that the Premier League is the best league in the world and that it’s important to adapt depending on the teams you play against and for;