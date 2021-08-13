Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before the Reds' Premier League opener at Norwich on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

- On Virgil van Dijk, Klopp says they’re really happy that he’s happy at the club, adding: "Imagine if we had to buy this boy now!” He also said he could have played the full 90 minutes against Athletic Bilbao;

- On the new season, Klopp says they are ready for a “proper fight” and with all his players fully fit, apart from Thiago and Jordan Henderson, they have decisions to make regarding the starting XI at Carrow Road;

- On the battle for the title, he says it won’t just be Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in the mix;

- On Premier League spending this summer, Klopp says Liverpool have their own way of doing it. They have already spent on Ibrahima Konate as it was clear after last year (with the injuries) that they can’t take any risks in that position;

- Harvey Elliott has also impressed in pre-season after excelling in his loan spell at Blackburn and Klopp says they don’t treat him like an 18-year-old boy in training;