Brighton v Everton: Last time out

Brighton host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In April, Brighton edged a point closer to Premier League safety with a goalless draw against Everton at Amex Stadium.

The home side pushed for a winner late on but Neal Maupay lashed an effort over from 10 yards and Lewis Dunk had a header tipped over the bar.

It was a typically gutsy home performance from the Seagulls, who kept a clean sheet for the fifth time in eight home Premier League matches.

But the point did little for Everton's hopes of Champions League qualification, with Carlo Ancelotti's side then seven points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham with a game in hand.