Newcastle 2-4 West Ham: Bruce reaction

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, speaking to BBC MOTD: "The big turning point was the penalty. We have looked at VAR all summer, looking at change - and rightly so with the offside law - but I cannot understand why Martin cannot just come and check the monitor rather than somebody 300 miles away.

"It looked harsh to me and those are big moments in the game. We have to admit we did not defend well enough.

"The goalkeeper made a good save from the penalty and you hope someone can back it up. Tomas Soucek is always looking for a goal.

"We got done on the counter while chasing the game, when we leave ourselves exposed it becomes very difficult for us.

"We always know we are going to be a threat - Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are the focal point of the team. We scored twice but conceded. We need that balance and conceded far too many last year. We have to tighten up and be better."